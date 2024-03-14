Putin urges Russians to vote in upcoming presidential election

Moscow, March 14 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin has encouraged country’s citizens to participate in the upcoming presidential election, scheduled for March 15-17, local media reported.

“It is necessary to confirm our unity and determination to move forward together. Each of your votes is valuable and significant. Therefore, I urge you to exercise your right to vote in the next three days,” Vladimir Putin said in a recorded video message, TASS news agency reported.

He said polling stations will be open in every city, town and village, reminding Russians that they are one family.

“Dear friends! All of us, the multinational people of Russia, are one big family,” he said.

“We will do everything exactly the way we want. Therefore, I ask you to come to the elections and express your civic and patriotic position, vote for your chosen candidate, for the successful future of our beloved Russia,” Putin said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Four candidates will vie for the top position: Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party, Nikolai Kharitonov of the Communist Party, Vladislav Davankov of the New People Party, and Vladimir Putin, the incumbent and an independent candidate.