David Warner plans to retire from Test cricket at SCG against Pakistan next year

Ahead of the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval from June 7-11, Australia’s veteran left-handed opener David Warner has revealed that he hopes to finish his Test career at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Pakistan in January 2024.

Warner also ruled out his participation for the two Tests against West Indies. He hopes to keep playing white-ball cricket for Australia until the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

“You’ve got to score runs. I’ve always said the (2024) World Cup would probably be my final game. I probably owe it to myself and my family — if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia — I can definitely say I won’t be playing that West Indies series.

If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then,” Warner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Warner’s position in the Test team has been under scanner after being in lean form for almost the last three years. Warner made just 26 runs in three innings in this year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in India before returning home due to injuries.

He averages only 26.04 in Tests in England, and had a terrible time during the last Ashes tour in 2019, averaging 9.50, with veteran pacer Stuart Broad taking his wicket seven times.

“I want to play that 2024 World Cup. It is something that is on the back of my mind. We’ve got a lot of cricket before that, and then I think it stops from February. So for me, then I’ll have to play IPL some of the other franchise leagues and then get into that rhythm to play in June,” said Warner

“There will be a bit of cricket around to play. Who knows I might go back and play a Shield game for New South Wales,” he added.

Warner signed off by saying his arm is feeling okay after being stuck in the practice nets on the same left elbow which ended his tour of India early.

“It was sore, it got me right on the same point but from a different angle. It went numb and I had to get it strapped, but it’s fine now — a little bit sore, but lucky it didn’t hit me on top,” he concluded.

