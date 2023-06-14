Civilian death toll has climbed to 958 in the armed clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces across the country, the Sudanese Doctors’ Union said.

The number of civilian injuries has risen to 4,746, the non-governmental organisation said on Wednesday in a statement.

More than 1.9 million people have been displaced since the conflict began on April 15, fleeing to safer locations inside and outside Sudan, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its latest update on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 1.4 million were internally displaced within Sudan as of June 6, and nearly 4,60,000 people, including refugees, asylum seekers and returnees, have crossed into neighbouring countries as of June 8, it added, citing the UN Refugee Agency as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The countries the Sudanese have crossed into include the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan, according to OCHA.

20230615-042603