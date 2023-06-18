The death toll from the floods caused by an extratropical cyclone in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul rose to eight, while 19 people remained missing.

As of now, 40 municipalities have been impacted by landslides, floods and power outages, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

A total of 2,330 people have been evacuated, 602 displaced, and more than half a million people have been left without electricity, said the state’s Civil Defence Department.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pledged federal aid to the affected area.

