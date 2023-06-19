SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Defending champion Matteo Berrettini pulls out of Queen’s Championships due to abdominal injury

NewsWire
0
0

Defending champion Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from Queen Championships with an abdominal injury.

The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, who missed the Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open and French Open due to a recurring abdominal injury, returned to action at the Stuttgart Open earlier this month but lost heavily in his first match against fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

“I’m really sad to have to withdraw from the tournament, and not get the chance to defend my title. I wish the tournament and everyone involved a successful week. I look forward to coming back next year,” Berrettini said.

The action at Queen’s kicks off on Monday, with British No. 1 Cameron Norrie starting against Miomir Kecmanovic.

20230619-175802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22: Khawaja will open in Hobart, says Australia skipper Cummins

    Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara honoured at Sydney Cricket Ground

    2nd Test: Root’s ton takes England to 314/3 at tea

    Tata Open Maharashtra: Majchrzak shocks second-seed Musetti; Ruusuvuori. Sousa enter semis