Defending champion Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from Queen Championships with an abdominal injury.

The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, who missed the Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open and French Open due to a recurring abdominal injury, returned to action at the Stuttgart Open earlier this month but lost heavily in his first match against fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

“I’m really sad to have to withdraw from the tournament, and not get the chance to defend my title. I wish the tournament and everyone involved a successful week. I look forward to coming back next year,” Berrettini said.

The action at Queen’s kicks off on Monday, with British No. 1 Cameron Norrie starting against Miomir Kecmanovic.

