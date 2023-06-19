Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, who are all set to welcome their child, received a special gift – a special tune by the Oscar Winning singer Kaala Bhairava, who sang ‘Naatu Naatu’. The singer is very close to Ram and Upasana.

Talking about the gift, Upasana said: “It is very heartwarming to see the love our baby is receiving. We are overjoyed at these gestures from all those who love us. Kala Bhairava is a dear friend and it is sweet of him to prepare a special tune that soothes our baby when he comes into this world.”

She further mentioned: “Giving our child the comfort it needs through music is a really special thought. I thank him for spreading happiness in the lives of not just ours but so many other children who will get happy listening to this tune.”

