Delhi records max temp of 37.2 degree C, rain likely from June 25

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degree Celsius, one notch above the season’s average.

Delhiites witnessed generally cloudy sky during the day. The relative humidity at 5.30 p.m. was recorded at 69 per cent.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category with a reading of 134, according to data released by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe.’

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted rain in the coming days and has put out a yellow alert (‘be aware’) for the city from June 25-27 as light to moderate showers are likely.

