No need to worry about freedom of expression under us, Karnataka CM assures writers

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that individual freedom will be ensured and writers need not worry about freedom of expression be scared to express their opinion under his government.

In his address at the 20th anniversary and award ceremony of the Karnataka State Writers and Publishers Association, he said: “Author’s writings should be society oriented. Instead of questioning what society has given me, what is your contribution is to society. We have to find a satisfactory answer to this question to make our life meaningful. If all the authors and publishers focus on these shortcomings, changes can be brought in the society.”

He also stressed that many people are deprived from education due to caste system and this leads to economic and social inequality.

“Peace and harmony can be established in the society If this inequality is removed. This is the purpose of our constitution and many of our writers are working on this line of thought.

“Social and economic imparities exists in India. Dr.Ambedkar said that the people who suffer from inequality are likely to destroy the edifice of India’s freedom and democracy,” he added.

The Chief Minister recalled that though he was not a literary person, he was in company of literary people like Ananthmurthy, Poornachandra Tejaswi, Mahadeva and others.

