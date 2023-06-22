INDIALIFESTYLE

DGCA suspends license of AI pilot, co-pilot for allowing woman inside cockpit

The license of an Air India pilot and a co-pilot, who permitted an unauthorised woman to enter the cockpit of flight AI-445, operating from Delhi to Leh on June 3, has been suspended by the DGCA, said an official.

During the departure of Air India flight AI-458 from Chandigarh to Leh, the Pilot in Command (PIC) allowed an unauthorised person to enter the cockpit.

“The First Officer (co-pilot) failed to object to this unauthorised entry. After conducting an investigation, the DGCA has taken the following actions the PIC’s pilot license has been suspended for one year, and the First Officer’s pilot license has been suspended for one month,” said an official.

Earlier, following the breach of cockpit norms, Air India had taken disciplinary action against two pilots and had suspended them.

The decision came after the airline received a complaint from the cabin crew, who raised concerns about the violation of cockpit regulations.

“Air India has a just culture approach to all safety related events and has a zero tolerance for deliberate breaches of regulations. Such breaches are dealt with on a serious basis and sanctions will be imposed on those who are in breach of the regulations,” said the Air India spokesperson.

This incident came merely a month after Air India was fined Rs 30 lakh by the DGCA for a previous breach of cockpit norms, highlighting the airline’s need for stricter adherence to established regulations.

