SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Nacho Fernandez signs new Real Madrid deal

NewsWire
0
0

Real Madrid on Thursday confirmed that defender Nacho Fernandez has signed a one-year extension to his contract and will remain at the club until the end of June 2024.

The 33-year-old who can play across the back four, has made 319 first team appearances for the club, after making his debut in April 2011 in a game away to Valencia.

The new contract comes 10 days after he commented in a press conference that he intended to stay at the club he joined as a 10-year-old, despite talk of interest from Villarreal and Inter Milan, Xinhua reported.

It also comes 24 hours after midfielder Toni Kroos, also 33, agreed a deal to keep him at the club until June 2024 and the club is expected to confirm new deals for midfielders Dani Ceballos and Luka Modric in the coming days.

20230622-220202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    We were here to try and win tournament: England coach Southgate

    Football Australia to make call on Socceroos coach Arnold within months

    130th Durand Cup: Army Green humble Jamshedpur FC 3-1

    World Cup Group E Preview: Spain and Germany favourites; Japan will...