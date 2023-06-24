ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Diljit responds to being mentioned by US leader at luncheon hosted for PM Modi

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh was mentioned by US leader at the luncheon hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he had a very subtle reaction.

US Vice President Kamala Harris with US State Department hosted a luncheon for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the luncheon, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spotlighted how India is part of their daily lives, a clip of which Diljit shared on social media.

He was standing on a podium and said: “Here in the US, India is a part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling.”

“We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. And yes, Mr Prime Minister and I can say this from personal experience, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing yoga.”

Unlike his usual banter-filled captions, Diljit just shared an Indian and US flag for the video he shared on Twitter.

On the acting front, Diljit will next be seen ‘Chamkila’, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra. It which will stream on Netflix.

