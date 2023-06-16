BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Domestic airlines witness 36.10% increase in passenger count

The passenger count in domestic airlines from January-May 2023 reached an impressive milestone of 636.07 lakh, reflecting a significant annual growth rate of 36.10 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year (Jan-May 2022) when it stood at 467.37 lakh, said an official on Friday.

According to traffic data shared by various airlines, in May 2022, the passenger count stood at 114.67 lakh, and in May 2023, it rose to 132.41 lakh, indicating a month-on-month growth of 15.24 per cent.

Furthermore, the overall passenger number in May 2023 increased by 3.26 lakh (2.52 per cent) compared to April 2023.

“This notable surge in passenger volume demonstrates the strength and resilience of India’s aviation sector, highlighting continuous efforts to enhance connectivity and provide convenient travel options for citizens,” said the official, adding that the higher load factor of 636.07 lakhs passengers during January-May 2023 indicates a growing demand for air transportation, underscoring the positive trajectory of the aviation industry.

Moreover, the number of passenger complaints decreased in May 2023 compared to May 2019.

In May 2019, scheduled domestic airlines received a total of 746 passenger-related complaints, whereas in May 2023, they received 556 such complaints.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said that the continuous expansion of the domestic airline industry, along with the emergence of regional airlines, contributes to the strengthening of the economy, connecting people across the nation and ensuring last-mile connectivity through the UDAN Scheme.

“The Ministry remains committed to creating a favorable environment for the aviation industry to thrive, promoting sustainable growth while upholding the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and passenger satisfaction,” he said.

