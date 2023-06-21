At a time when people are angry and opposition BJP is taking potshots over power tariff hike, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday hinted at levying garbage tax in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating Brand Bengaluru portal which provides interface between system and citizens, experts for the comprehensive development of the IT city, Shivakumar stated that garbage cess is levied in many cities.

“We have got a suggestion to collect garbage cess in Bengaluru and include in the electricity bills,” he explained.

Bengaluru’s population is 1.60 crore. The official figures put it at 1.30 crore. Everyday about 50 lakh people visit the city and those who come here for jobs decide to settle down after appreciating the nature here. Whoever comes to Bengaluru, won’t go back to their native places, Shivakumar explained.

“I am a resident of Bengaluru. I am venturing to collect public opinion and have already collected opinions of builders and industrialists. Senior citizen’s opinions are also considered. I will meet former CMs and ask for the time of former CM Basavaraj Bommai,” he said.

“In many cities, the cess is collected for garbage and it is suggested that here also we should collect the cess on garbage. They have suggested adding it to the electricity bill. But, adding it to the electricity bill is not possible,” Shivakumar said.

“The portal has been launched to elevate the standards of Bengaluru city further. There is a problem of footpaths in many localities and opinions of retired senior officers, who handled traffic in the city, are taken. There is an opinion to build tunnels which can facilitate the movement of buses and trains. The project near Jayadeva hospital is considered as a pilot in this regard,” Shivakumar explained.

“He further stated that Bengaluru is not a planned city like Mumbai and New Delhi. But, the traffic is more in those two cities than Bengaluru. The waterlogging is projected as a big problem in Bengaluru by the media,” he added.

