INDIA

ED attaches assets worth Rs 5.41 cr in bank fraud case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday that it has attached 13 movable and immovable properties worth Rs 5.41 crore, consisting of land, residential house, commercial shops located in Delhi, fixed deposits and bank balances, belonging to Saya Automobiles Ltd and its directors in connection with a bank fraud case.

The ED had initiated the investigation based on an FIR filed by the CBI against Saya Automobiles Ltd and others.

Saya Automobiles Ltd through its directors availed credit facilities to the tune of Rs 55 crore from the Canara Bank. The company’s accounts slipped to NPA in 2020. Subsequently, based on a complaint filed by Canara Bank, the CBI registered an FIR in 2021.

“During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the company availed credit facilities on fabricated and manipulated financial statements and defrauded the bank by diversion of loan amount and entered into criminal breach of trust.

“The credit facility availed by Saya Automobiles from Canara Bank was not utilised for the purpose for which it was taken. Instead, the funds (proceeds of crime) were siphoned off by diverting money through multiple bank accounts to other accounts of the company and to the personal accounts of the directors of the company, namely Ramesh Handa, Deepali Sharma and Saya Khanna,” said an ED official.

20230614-223603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gujarat govt announces Rs 546 cr package for rain-hit farmers

    IPL 2022: Tripathi, Markram fifties help Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Knight Riders...

    Bengal declares Class 12 results, pass percentage 97.69

    Around 400 BJP workers, families fled to Assam after post-poll violence...