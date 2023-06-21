WORLD

Egypt calls on Israeli settlers to halt attacks in West Bank

NewsWire
0
0

Egypt has called for an immediate halt to the attacks of Israeli settlers in a number of Palestinian villages in the West Bank.

Egypt completely rejects acts of intimidation and collective punishment targeting Palestinian citizens, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement.

The Ministry noted that Egypt had previously warned of the dangers and repercussions of the continuous Israeli escalation against the Palestinians, the latest of which was the storming of Jenin city on Monday, where several Palestinians were killed and nearly a hundred others were injured.

Egypt also stressed the need to immediately stop the bloodshed, not undermining regional and international de-escalation efforts, Xinhua news agency reported.

The West Bank was seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war. Despite international criticism, Israel has maintained control over the territory, where the Palestinians wish to establish their future state.

20230622-041603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trump meets House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy

    Jeev Milkha Singh slips back at PGA TOUR Champions Q-School; Randhawa...

    Aus states to ease border curbs

    ‘Nile water level stable despite Ethiopia’s 2nd filling of dam’