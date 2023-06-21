INDIA

Elections are fought on people’s issues, not one person: Tejashwi

NewsWire
0
0

After returning to Patna from Chennai on Wednesday, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be fought on people’s issues, and not on the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When asked about BJP leaders claiming that the meeting for opposition unity in Patna on June 23 is aimed at making the country ‘Congress Mukt’, Tejashwi said, “When the opposition parties have already clarified the purpose of the June 23 meeting, why people are asking us questions about the BJP?

“The meeting is an indication that a change will take place very soon. The change is necessary because people’s issues are important. Elections are not about PM Modi alone, they are about people’s issues,” Tejashwi said.

“Removing one person from the post of Prime Minister is not the only concern for us. The elections are for the people of the country. They will choose the next government and they have already made the assessment of the present government.

“The people of the country are hit by price rise, unemployment etc, and the elections will be fought on these issues. We will make chalk out our plans at the (June 23) meeting,” the RJD leader said.

Tejashwi had gone to Chennai on Tuesday to attend an event organised in the memory of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. Karunanidhi. He has also invited present Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin to attend the opposition meeting scheduled in Patna on June 23.

20230621-225803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021

    Gandhiji slur: After Chhattisgarh, Maha to book Kalicharan Maharaj

    Elimination of foreign terrorists in J&K focus of security forces: DGP

    End of an era as curtain falls on Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar