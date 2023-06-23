LIFESTYLEWORLD

EU invests 3.7 mn euros to support green, circular economy in Lebanon

NewsWire
0
0

The EU has allocated 3.7 million euros ($4 million) to fund 2Circular, a project implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to support the green and circular economy in Lebanon.

A statement released by UNIDO on Friday said that “the 2Circular project aims to partner with over 50 food and beverage companies to create momentum for green and circular production in Lebanon”.

According to the statement, the project will award a total of 280,000 euros in in-kind grants to 10 companies that are resource-efficient and circular-friendly, Xinhua news agency reported.

The project was launched in partnership with Lebanese Ministries of Industry, Economy and Trade, Environment, and Finance, the Association of the Lebanese Industrialists, and the Federation of the Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture.

20230624-045403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Six mango varieties you must try this summer

    Hundreds of bras found scattered on Goa bridge

    Russia to invest $69 mn in quantum communication network

    UP: Guard mowed down by SUV in freak accident