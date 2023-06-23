New Delhi, June 23 (IANSlife) Rainy Season has come along with lots of health issues and mouth-watering junk food options. But one thing we shouldn’t compromise is our immunity and health. Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS & Certified Nutritionist shares her insights on food habits to stay fit during this rainy season and keep your immunity and metabolism healthy:

Hydration: Drinking an adequate amount of water is essential during the rainy season. Even though the weather is cooler, your body still needs hydration. Rainy weather can sometimes lead to excessive humidity, which can cause sweating and fluid loss. Make sure to drink at least eight glasses of water a day to stay properly hydrated and maintain optimal bodily functions.

Warm beverages: During the rainy season, opt for warm beverages like herbal teas, soups, and ginger-infused drinks. These not only help to keep you warm and cosy but also provide additional health benefits. Herbal teas, such as chamomile or green tea, can provide antioxidants and boost your immune system. Soups, especially vegetable-based ones, offer a great way to consume nutrients and keep your body nourished.

Seasonal fruits: Enjoy a variety of seasonal fruits that are abundantly available during the rainy season. Apples, pears, pomegranates, and oranges are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These fruits help to strengthen your immune system, fight off infections, and improve overall health. Including them in your diet can also add a burst of natural sweetness and flavour to your meals.

Vitamin C-rich foods: Incorporate foods high in vitamin C into your diet to strengthen your immune system. Citrus fruits like lemons, oranges, and grapefruits are excellent sources of vitamin C. Kiwis, bell peppers, and broccoli are also rich in this essential nutrient. Vitamin C helps in the production of white blood cells, which are crucial for fighting off infections and boosting your body’s defences.

Light and balanced meals: Opt for light and balanced meals that include a combination of whole grains, lean proteins, and vegetables. This ensures that you receive a wide range of nutrients without feeling heavy or lethargic. Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats provide fibre and sustained energy. Lean proteins like chicken, fish, and tofu aid in muscle repair and growth. Vegetables offer essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your overall health.

Probiotics: Include probiotic-rich foods in your diet, such as yoghurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables. Probiotics help to support a healthy gut microbiome, which plays a vital role in your immune system. They promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the digestive tract, enhancing nutrient absorption and reducing the risk of gastrointestinal issues. A healthy gut contributes to improved immunity and overall well-being.

Garlic and onions: Add garlic and onions to your meals as they possess natural antibacterial and antiviral properties. These ingredients help to protect against common infections, particularly respiratory infections that are more prevalent during the rainy season. Including them in your diet not only adds flavour but also enhances the nutritional value of your meals.

Soups and stews: Prepare nourishing soups and stews using a variety of vegetables, legumes, and lean meats. These dishes are not only comforting and warming but also provide essential nutrients. Vegetables like carrots, spinach, and mushrooms offer vitamins and minerals, while legumes like lentils and beans provide protein and fibre. Lean meats like chicken or turkey can add an extra protein boost. Soups and stews help to keep you satiated, hydrated, and nourished during the rainy season.

Avoid street food: Minimise the consumption of street food during the rainy season to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses. The rainy season can create conditions that are conducive to bacterial and fungal growth, making street food more prone to contamination. Opt for home-cooked meals or food from trusted sources to ensure food safety and prevent digestive issues.

Proper food storage: Ensure proper storage of perishable food items to prevent spoilage and food contamination. Due to increased humidity during the rainy season, food items can spoil quickly if not stored correctly. Use airtight containers to store leftovers, fruits, and vegetables in the refrigerator. This helps to maintain their freshness and prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. Proper food storage practices are essential for maintaining food quality and reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses.

Thereupon, keep a check on your healthy diet and routine to stay fit and most importantly feel fit to live longer every season of your life.

