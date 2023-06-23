ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Foo Fighters to perform at Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage

The rock band Foo Fighters are set to make an appearance at Glastonbury this weekend, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The American rock band – fronted by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl – are reportedly taking to the Pyramid stage at 6.10 p.m. on Friday evening.

The slot is currently being held by a mysterious act called ‘The Churnups’, which was previously believed to have referred to band Pulp.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, it comes a year after Dave Grohl took to the Pyramid stage for a surprise appearance during Paul McCartney’s headline set.

Legendary artist David Hockney is also believed to have done the graphics for the band’s performance, as they perform some of their greatest hits at the Worthy Farm music festival to hundreds of thousands of festival goers.

Now, the Daily Mail claims the group are set to make an emotional performance at the gig after the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Fifty-year-old Hawkins was found dead last year in his luxury hotel room from a ‘cardiovascular collapse’ believed to be induced by a drug binge whilst the band was on tour in Columbia.

