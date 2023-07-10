COMMUNITY

Food delivery driver in critical condition after violent carjacking in Mississauga, police appeal for information

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Peel police is appealing to the public for any information including dash cam footage in connection with a violent carjacking that occurred in Mississauga early Sunday morning.

On July 9 at 2:10 a.m., a man was delivering a food order in the area of Britannia Road and Creditview Road in Mississauga when he was confronted by unknown suspects who attempted to take his vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle leaving the victim at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a trauma center where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact the Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-3311, extension 3410. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

