New Delhi, June 10 (IANSlife) After decades of being underrepresented in fashion, finding the best plus-size clothing isn’t as tricky as it once was. The plus-size apparel market is thriving; according to Statista, it’s worth an estimated $24 billion. With the growth of positive body image, the availability of plus-size clothing in India has more than doubled. The plus-sized collection is no longer confined to a single section of the store, but has evolved into its own independent line! The issue now is not so much a lack of options, but finding the very best places to shop for plus-size clothing in what’s become a very crowded market.

Celebrating bodies of all shapes, Here are some fashion industry-beloved brands that offer versatile options for plus-size that could make you feel comfortable as well as gorgeous.

Eli Bitton

It is the right place if you want to enjoy the best shopping experience! Eli Bitton offers a huge collection of designer clothing, is the ultimate destination for fashion and lifestyle! Eli Bitton is regarded as one of the best fashion designers in India. With the wide assortment of fashionable clothing, it’s time to redefine your sense of style. This label brings you the most recent designer stuff. Whether you’re looking for pants suits, jumpsuits, mini dresses, evening gowns, or leisure suits, they have the perfect mix of style and utility for all-size women. This label keeps most of the stuff ready in plus size so that when a woman comes to the store she can come and try it and select as per her choice.

Kalki Fashion

Kalki Fashion is an Indian fashion brand that specialises in women’s ethnic wear. They offer a wide range of traditional and contemporary outfits such as sarees, lehengas, salwar suits, gowns, and fusion wear. Kalki Fashion is known for its intricate designs, high-quality fabrics, and attention to detail. They cater to various occasions like weddings, festivals, and special events. The brand has both online and physical stores, with its main flagship store located in Mumbai, India.

The Plus Size Store by Meera Creations

Meera Creations established in the year 2012 has its own trademark legacy in manufacturing and selling the trendsetter’s wardrobe in the apparel industry. The essence of every woman is being unique. We treasure your happiness and uniqueness. We store happiness in the care of vendee-friendly clothing with the best outfits in trend. The label seeks to delight you with apparel that you love – flattering silhouettes, and stylish designs at affordable prices, allowing you to shine through. The brand own manufacturing and distinctive designs are special as well as essential when today’s market is flooded with similar kinds of products. The idea was originated by Priti Bhatia with a goal to make every individual look beautiful in their own self, in keeping with the hierarchy, Aanchal Bhatia came in with her nattiness and a sense of uniqueness in clothing for all sizes with specialisation in the Plus Size segment. This label offers a full-fledged wedding collection from roka to reception.

Christian Heritage

When it comes to your wedding day, every bride wants to feel like a celebrity. For the bride who really wants to wow her guests or stun their fiance senseless, a celebrity wedding dress designer may be the perfect fit. The top names in the designer wedding dress industry truly know how to cater to their client’s needs, from custom add-ons to ensuring that your wedding gown fits you perfectly. Christian wedding dresses have been given a designer touch by Christian heritage Wedding dresses are available in all sizes. Christian gowns in Mumbai with a price that is reasonable and economical. Bridesmaid dresses are also stitched according to the customer’s choice of colour

Half Full Curve

Half Full Curve store is a plus-size brand created by the sister duo Rixi Bhatia and Tinka Bhatia. This label offers a wide range of plus-size dresses. Half Full is a body-positive fashion label. They believe that women are so much more than a number, so much more than age, colour, gender, and shape. She should be comfortable in her skin, and stay beautiful in her own kind. The USP of the label is embroideries that are inspired by art. All sizes are available from smaller to curvier sizes. This fashion label offers a perfect summery outfit for the Haldi Function.

