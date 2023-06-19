Ghana edged closer to qualifying for the next African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a 0-0 draw against Group E opponents Madagascar.

The four-time African champions, who are unbeaten in the qualifiers, would have secured their place at the next AFCON tournament with a win, but can still qualify if they can at least draw their upcoming final qualifier at home to the Central African Republic.

After their draw with Madagascar on Sunday, Ghana lead Group E with nine points, ahead of Angola on eight points and the Central African Republic with seven, while Madagascar are already eliminated with only two points, Xinhua reported.

Ghana, Angola, and the Central African Republic all remain in contention for the two qualification spots.

The 2023 AFCON, hosted by Cote d’Ivoire, is scheduled to run between January 13 and February 11 next year.

20230619-091801