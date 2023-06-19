SPORTSFOOTBALL

Ghana held by Madagascar in AFCON qualifiers

NewsWire
0
0

Ghana edged closer to qualifying for the next African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a 0-0 draw against Group E opponents Madagascar.

The four-time African champions, who are unbeaten in the qualifiers, would have secured their place at the next AFCON tournament with a win, but can still qualify if they can at least draw their upcoming final qualifier at home to the Central African Republic.

After their draw with Madagascar on Sunday, Ghana lead Group E with nine points, ahead of Angola on eight points and the Central African Republic with seven, while Madagascar are already eliminated with only two points, Xinhua reported.

Ghana, Angola, and the Central African Republic all remain in contention for the two qualification spots.

The 2023 AFCON, hosted by Cote d’Ivoire, is scheduled to run between January 13 and February 11 next year.

20230619-091801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC coach Gombau urges his players to exploit...

    I’m proud that India play with a different mindset now: Igor...

    ISL: We need to try and test things, says Mumbai City...

    Football: Mourtada Fall bids farewell to Mumbai City FC after three...