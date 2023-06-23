ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Goa CM co-chairs 54th IFFI, says overall preparation reviewed

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday co-chaired the first steering Committee Meeting for the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, in the presence of other committee members.

Sawant said that discussion regarding the overall preparation for 54th IFFI in Goa was held.

Last year in November, the nine-day gala event featured 280 films from 79 countries.

Thakur had urged people to send suggestions to make the next IFFI (54th edition) more better.

“This is such a destination, that no place can replace Goa (to host IFFI). Goa has made its identity in the film arena of the country and the world,” he had said.

National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in collaboration with the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) organises IFFI in Goa.

The IFFI, founded in 1952, was held for the first time in Goa in 2004. The festival has since found a home in the coastal state as in 2014, Goa was declared the permanent venue for this festival.

