The Japan Cultural Centre, a new initiative inspired by industrialist Paru Jaykrishna, was inaugurated at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) on Friday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Yasukata Fukahori, Consul General of Japan in Mumbai, along with Ajay Patel, Chairman of Gujarat State Co-operative Bank, and Takehiko Furukawa, Director General of JETRO Ahmedabad.

During the ceremony, Fukahori said: “It is great to be here at the inauguration of the Japan Cultural Centre at AMA. The Zen-Kaizen Centre at AMA is one of the best Japan-related activities in India. The Japan Cultural Centre will serve as a symbol of the true friendship between India and Japan. I am also confident it will showcase the attractiveness of Japan before the people of India.”

Mukesh Patel, President of the Indo-Japan Friendship Association, Gujarat, shared his pride in introducing the fifth dedicated Activity Centre, the “Japan Cultural Centre,” following the success of previous centres such as the Japanese Language Centre, Japan Information & Study Centre, Japanese Zen Garden, and KHS Kaizen Academy at AMA.

He emphasised that the new centre aims to nurture friendly relations between Japan and India.

The newly-inaugurated Japan Cultural Centre is expected to play a significant role in further strengthening the bond between Japan and India, particularly in Gujarat.

The dignitaries also launched an exhibition featuring selected photos from “The Indo-Japan Foto-Fest Contest”.

The exhibition will be open for the people from June 24 to 27 between 12:00 p.m. and 7 p.m., providing an opportunity for visitors to appreciate the captivating photographs.

