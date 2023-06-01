SPORTSGOLFWORLD

Golf: Diksha leads group of five Indian women at Helsingborg Open

NewsWire
0
0

Diksha Dagar heads a five-women contingent at the Helsingborg Open at Allerum Golf Club as Sweden sees action for next two weeks on the Ladies European Tour.

Apart from Diksha, there will be four other Indians, the 2022 Women’s Indian Open runner-up Amandeep Drall, Top-10 finisher at HWIO 2022 Vani Kapoor, Seher Atwal and Tvesa Malik. It has been a modest season for most of the Indian girls, even though it is India’s Aditti Ashok, who leads the LET’s Order Of Merit.

Aditi has been dividing her time between LET and the LPGA across the Pacific. Aditi, who has won once this year on the LET, is playing on the LPGA this week. This year she has also been in the Top-5 in LPGA twice.

Diksha, one of the only two Indians to have won on the LET, won her sole title in 2019. She is now searching for a second win though she was part of the winning team at the Aramco Series London couple of years back. Diksha was tied sixth, after being second after 36 holes at the Belgian Ladies Open last week.

This year’s in-form performers in the field at Helsingborg are Ana Pelaez Trivino, Klara Davidson Spilkova and Chiara Noja.

Pelaez currently sits third in the Race to Costa Del Sol and will be feeling fresh after taking a week off at the Belgian Ladies Open. The same can also be said for Davidson Spilkova, who sits fourth in the standings and will be teeing up at Allerum following a runner-up finish at the Aramco Team Series — Florida Individual event.

Then there’s 17-year-old Noja, who like Spilkova finished second in her most recent event in Belgium to jump to fifth. All three will be expecting to contend again this week as they chase down Aditi Ashok.

Eight years ago, when the Helsingborg Open was last held, the winner was Nicole Broch Estrup and she is back this week.

20230601-234802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tvesa, Diksha among four Indians at Aramco Series in Jeddah

    Women’s pro golf: Bakshi sisters in forefront

    Golf: South Korea’s Noh fires 60 for three-shot lead at Byron...

    Youngsters set to challenge stars in fourth leg of WPGT