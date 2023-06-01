Diksha Dagar heads a five-women contingent at the Helsingborg Open at Allerum Golf Club as Sweden sees action for next two weeks on the Ladies European Tour.

Apart from Diksha, there will be four other Indians, the 2022 Women’s Indian Open runner-up Amandeep Drall, Top-10 finisher at HWIO 2022 Vani Kapoor, Seher Atwal and Tvesa Malik. It has been a modest season for most of the Indian girls, even though it is India’s Aditti Ashok, who leads the LET’s Order Of Merit.

Aditi has been dividing her time between LET and the LPGA across the Pacific. Aditi, who has won once this year on the LET, is playing on the LPGA this week. This year she has also been in the Top-5 in LPGA twice.

Diksha, one of the only two Indians to have won on the LET, won her sole title in 2019. She is now searching for a second win though she was part of the winning team at the Aramco Series London couple of years back. Diksha was tied sixth, after being second after 36 holes at the Belgian Ladies Open last week.

This year’s in-form performers in the field at Helsingborg are Ana Pelaez Trivino, Klara Davidson Spilkova and Chiara Noja.

Pelaez currently sits third in the Race to Costa Del Sol and will be feeling fresh after taking a week off at the Belgian Ladies Open. The same can also be said for Davidson Spilkova, who sits fourth in the standings and will be teeing up at Allerum following a runner-up finish at the Aramco Team Series — Florida Individual event.

Then there’s 17-year-old Noja, who like Spilkova finished second in her most recent event in Belgium to jump to fifth. All three will be expecting to contend again this week as they chase down Aditi Ashok.

Eight years ago, when the Helsingborg Open was last held, the winner was Nicole Broch Estrup and she is back this week.

20230601-234802