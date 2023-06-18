Google has announced that its Album Archive will no longer be available after July 19.

Google Album Archive service let users view and manage album content from some of its products within Album Archive.

The company has now asked users to use Takeout to download a copy of their Album Archive data.

“After July 19, 2023, the Google Album Archive won’t be available. Until then, you can use Takeout to download a copy of your Album Archive data,” according to Google’s support page.

The company also said that content that’s only available in Album Archive will be deleted starting July 19, including — rare cases like small thumbnail photos and album comments or likes, some Google Hangouts data from Album Archive, and background images uploaded in the Gmail theme picker before 2018.

Now, to view and manage content, users can use other Google products, such as — Blogger to view and manage their image content, Google Account to view and manage their past and current profile photos, Google Photos to view and manage their photo albums, and Hangouts to download their Hangouts attachments with Takeout.

Meanwhile, Google will be shutting down the third-party Google Assistant Notes & Lists integration on June 20.

Users have long had the option in Google Assistant settings to select a Notes & Lists provider for voice commands that allow you to create or edit a list/note on speakers and Smart Displays.

