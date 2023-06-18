SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

Indonesia Open: India’s Satwik/Chirag script history with men’s doubles title

The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty on Sunday scripted history as they became the first ever Indians to lift a Super 1000 title after winning the final of Indonesia Open 2023 badminton championship against Malaysia’s Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik, here.

Satwik and Chirag, who are ranked sixth in the World, beat Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik 21-17, 21-18 in the men’s doubles final to claim their first ever Super 1000 title.

The Indian pair had earlier cruised into the final, defeating South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in three hard-fought games 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the first semifinal on Saturday.

