Gulshan Devaiah calls Rajkummar Rao the ‘flag bearer’ for a generation of actors

Actors Gulshan Devaiah and Rajkummar Rao have reunited, this time for a web series. The critically acclaimed actors will be working together for the third time with Raj and DK’s streaming series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’. Gulshan has lauded his co-actor saying that Raj is a flag-bearer for the actors of his generation.

The two actors were first seen together in the 2011 film ‘Shaitan’, where Gulshan played one of the leads and Rajkummar portrayed the character of a corrupt cop.

Gulshan said: “His craft and career are benchmarks for us and he’s an inspiration for all. I have immense respect and admiration for Raj, he’s a flag bearer of sorts for a generation of actors. He blackmailed and assaulted me in ‘Shaitan’, we romanced in ‘Badhaai Do’ and let’s just leave it as a surprise as to what we’ll be up to on screen this time around.”

They came back together after almost a decade with ‘Badhaai Do’, where they played love interests and made the audience fall in love with their onscreen chemistry.

