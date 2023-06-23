INDIA

After Jammu visit, Shah arrives in Srinagar

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Friday afternoon after completing his visit to Jammu division.

A special BSF aircraft carrying the minister landed at the technical area of Srinagar airport.

Shah was accompanied by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and director IB Tapan Deka.

From the airport, he drove to the Raj Bhawan situated in the Chashma Shahi area of Srinagar.

He is scheduled to meet delegations of public and political groups at the Raj Bhawan after which he will attend the Vitasta cultural function at the Sher-e-Kashmir international convention centre (SKICC) by the banks of Dal Lake.

He will return to the Raj Bhawan in the evening where he will co-chair a high level security review meeting with the Lt. Governor.

The meeting will be attended by senior officers of civil, police, paramilitary and intelligence agencies. A review of the security arrangements for the Amaranth Yatra will be taken by the home minister.

This year’s annual Amarnath Yatra to the Himalayan cave shrine begins on July 1 and will end after 62 days on August 31.

20230623-162202

