ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gulshan Devaiah says in age of AI, ML; he aims to support artistes monetarily for their work

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released streaming series ‘Dahaad’, feels that as the world gets upgraded with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) with the former taking over creative jobs, it is his responsibility to supports the artistes financially in lieu of their work.

Recently, Bengaluru-based caricature artiste Prasad Bhat, who is the founder of Graphicurry, reached out to Gulshan to pay a tribute to him as an actor, by caricaturing some of his iconic characters.

The actor could not accept it for free. Touched by the gesture, Gulshan commissioned the work from the artiste.

Talking about the same, Gulshan said” “If I really like something then I’m willing to pay for it. I’m very grateful & privileged to receive offers from artists to make me something for free but it’s their livelihood too and in this age of Machine Learning and AI, the least I can do is support artists by offering to pay them their rates”.

Prasad had picked Gulshan’s looks from his movies and series, like ‘Commando 3’, ‘Dahaad’, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, ‘Ghost Stories’, ‘Durangaa’, ‘Badhaai Do’, ‘Hunterrr’, ‘Death in the Gunj’ and ‘That Girl in Yellow Boots’.

The actor further mentioned: “Prasad offered to make me something. I liked his idea and decided I wanted to commission him to kinda summarise my career until now with his art. I’m very happy with Prasad’s caricatures and each one of them has wonderful memories attached to them.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gulshan who was last seen in the movie ‘8 A.M. Metro’, opposite Saiyami Kher, will soon begin filming his upcoming action thriller movie ‘Ulajh’ with Janhvi Kapoor and Malayalam star Roshan Mathew.

20230601-110605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pallavi Sharda: Definitely more possible to have a career in the...

    Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja celebrate wedding anniversary, Rhea wishes on social media

    Celebrated French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies in skiing accident

    Sanjay Mishra says ‘Lohardaga’ presents a different perspective of Maoists