PC and printer major HP on Thursday launched its latest line-up of OMEN & Victus gaming laptops to provide the best-in-class gaming experience for all types of gamers in India.

The new range includes the OMEN Transcend 16, OMEN 16 and Victus 16 laptops, priced at Rs 1,59,999, Rs 1,04,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively.

“HP is enhancing and expanding a world-class ecosystem of hardware and software with its new portfolio, designed to empower gamers and deliver the best experiences whether they’re gaming, creating, or connecting,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India, said in a statement.

The new portfolio comes equipped with the advanced OMEN Tempest Cooling feature that ensures intense cooling even during top titles gameplay and multi-applications workload.

The OMEN Transcend 16 laptop weighs around 2.1 kg and comes equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX mobile processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs for power-packed performance.

The OMEN 16 comes powered with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPUs with up to 32 GB of RAM, while the new Victus 16 laptop comes with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs.

Along with the new line-up of gaming laptops, the company also launched the all-new HyperX 27-inch QHD gaming monitor for an immersive gaming experience at a starting price of Rs 30,990.

