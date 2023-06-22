ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ to have grand screening at Eiffel Tower

Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set for the worldwide premiere of their upcoming film ‘Bawaal’. Before hitting OTT however, the movie will have its first screening at the Salle Gustave Eiffel in Paris.

The movie will make it the first Indian film to get a screening at the Eiffel Tower.

The film is a love story set in the backdrop of World War 2 and will feature a gripping narrative, taking the audiences on a journey through Europe.

“‘Bawaal’ will be the first Indian Film to have its premiere at the Eiffel Tower. The premiere will take place at the exquisite Salle Gustave Eiffel, offering a panoramic view of the city of love as the backdrop. Apart from Varun, Janhvi, Sajid, and Nitesh, the premiere will be attended by movie enthusiasts and French delegates, making it one of the biggest premieres for an Indian film,” a source told Pinkvilla.

Directed and co-written by Nitesh Tiwari, the romance drama is produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons.

The film was announced in 2020 and wrapped up production in July, 2022. Additional writing credits include Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Janhvi who was last seen in the 2022 releases ‘Mili’ and ‘Goodluck Jerry’ will also be seen in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ and will be making her Tollywood debut in the Koratala Siva directorial ‘Devara’ starring NTR Jr alongside other projects which include and Saif Ali Khan.

Varun who was last seen in the film ‘Bhediya’ will now be starring in the Indian version of the American spy-thriller web series ‘Citadel’ alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

