SOUTH ASIA

Hundreds of Pakistanis dead in Greece migrant boat disaster

NewsWire
0
0

More than 300 Pakistani nationals have been killed in the capsized of a packed trawler off the coast of Greece, the latest tragedy to expose the refugee crisis confronting the European Union (EU) as tens of thousands seek sanctuary from war, persecution and poverty.

The chairman of Pakistan’s Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, disclosed the numbers in a statement, CNN reported.

Greek authorities have yet to confirm Pakistan’s death toll.

Pakistan is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in decades.

The number of Pakistanis traversing dangerous routes to Europe in search of a better future has reverberated through the nation, prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to declare Monday a national day of mourning for those who died in the boat’s sinking, CNN reported.

In a tweet, he ordered a “high-level inquiry” into the incident.

“I assure the nation that those found negligent towards their duty will be held to account. Responsibility will be fixed after the inquiry and heads will roll,” Sharif wrote.

About 750 men, women and children were on the boat when it capsized last week, the UN Migration Agency (IOM) said, killing hundreds and making the tragedy one of the worst in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson

The tragedy has shone a spotlight on the EU’s refugee crisis in which every year, tens of thousands of migrants fleeing war, persecution, climate change and poverty risk treacherous routes to Europe.

Johansson condemned the role of “smugglers” who put people on the boats, CNN reported.

“They are not sending them to Europe, they are sending them to death. This is what they’re doing and it’s absolutely necessary to prevent it,” she said.

20230619-111802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tainted past of Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet raises eyebrows

    We will not put pressure on ourselves just thinking about T20...

    India denies ‘baseless reports’ that it helped Sri Lankan President Gotabaya...

    LPL: Kandy Falcons beat Jaffna Kings by 10 runs