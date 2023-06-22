Police in Hyderabad in coordination with other departments have initiated measures to check illegal transportation of cattle for forthcoming Bakrid festival.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand has also issued a stern warning to self-styled groups and individuals against taking law into their own hands. He urged that anyone with information regarding illegal cattle transport should report it to the authorities.

Bakrid, also known as Eid-ul-Adha, is to be celebrated on June 29.

Police Commissioner Anand convened an inter-department coordination meeting, which was attended by police officials from all three commissionerates, along with senior officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), transport department, and animal husbandry department.

The meeting discussed the arrangements to combat the illegal transportation of cattle during this season.

The Police Commissioner emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts from all departments to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival. Senior officers and zonal DCPs were instructed to monitor potential troublemakers closely, conduct surprise checks, and ensure foolproof security and traffic arrangements at mosques. Social media surveillance was also emphasised.

All the participants in the meeting were briefed on various Acts that govern the transportation and slaughter of cattle. The meeting subsequently delved into the intricate operational aspects of these matters. Anand emphasised the importance of interdepartmental coordination and made all other department officials aware of the overall situation.

GHMC and animal husbandry departments were urged to ensure the deployment of veterinary doctors at cattle holding points and 24/7 check posts. GHMC Additional commissioner assured that the animal shelters are fully functional with adequate provisions of fodder and water to promptly accommodate any seized cattle.

When queried about the handling of animal remains during the festival, GHMC officials assured that sanitization teams would be dispatched to clear roads, ponds, and open drains. Emergency vehicles and veterinary teams would also be on standby to address any urgent situations.

Joint inspection teams and static teams comprising officials from the Animal Husbandry Department, local police, and GHMC officials will man checkpoints round the clock.

The officials from the transport department assured that they would cater to the deployment of drivers and other required services as per the specific needs identified.

