IDF conquers western Gaza Strip: Israel Defence Minister (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has made significant advancement in the Gaza Strip and has conquered the western part of the enclave.

He said that all threats related to Hamas have been eliminated in the western part of Gaza.

Gallant, a retired General of the IDF, was speaking to soldiers during his visit to the 36th Armoured Division of the IDF.

He said that the Israeli military has got specific and significant details regarding the misuse of Al-Shifa hospital during its raids there.

It may be noted that IDF has entered the Al-Shifa hospital and has reportedly neutralised five Hamas men who had fired at the advancing troops from inside the hospital premises.

The IDF said that some laptops that they could get hold of from inside the hospital had revealed the presence of Israeli hostages.

