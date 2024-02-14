Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Imran ready for talks, except with PPP or PML-N

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
18

Islamabad, Feb 14 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan has said that he is willing to talk to all political parties other than PPP, PML-N and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P).

He also revealed that the PTI information secretary has been tasked to approach political parties, except for the ones mentioned above, to initiate a dialogue.

Khan asserted that his party’s priority is to challenge the results of the polls in the Supreme Court, adding that he had never witnessed such a rigged election.

Despite failing to secure a majority in the lower house of parliament, the rival parties have decided to enter an alliance, likely to be led by the PML-N, with the help of erstwhile Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) partners.

