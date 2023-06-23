India Today Group has launched a brand-new online portal for its Best Colleges Survey – the most credible and exhaustive ranking of institutions of higher learning in India for over a quarter century-featuring six years of ranking data as well as a wealth of granular information on thousands of institutes of higher learning.

The interactive portal offers easy access, analysis, and guidance to our Best Colleges of India survey results for 2,000 colleges across 14 major streams-Engineering, Architecture, BBA, Mass Communication, Hotel Management, Fashion Design, MSW, BCA, BCom, BSc, BA, Law, Medical and Dental.

Students and their guardians can now make informed choices at a click of the button. Aside from the college ranking-which can be filtered by state and city-our site also allows cross comparisons on five major indicators of quality: intake and quality of governance, academic excellence, infrastructure and living experience, personality and leadership development and placement and career.

The goldmine of information also provides a wealth of data about each college, from courses offered and eligibility requirements to admission fees, cut offs, placements, faculty data, and information on the institute’s industry connect.

One of the USPs of this new portal is the Jobs in Demand section which offers insights on the positions and salaries on offer for graduates from different streams.

A separate section on the Best Emerging Colleges presents new institutions of excellence while information on important exams, including JEE, NEET, CUET, LSAT and BITSAT is also available for easy reference.

