Inviting leading electric car maker, the US-based Tesla to set up its plant in Karnataka, state Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil said on Friday that the government would extend all the cooperation if the company decides to expand its operations here.

If the company has plans of expanding its operations to India, certainly Karnataka would be an ideal destination, Patil said in a tweet.

The government stands ready to support and provide the necessary facilities for Tesla and other ventures of entrepreneur Elon Musk, including Starlink, he assured. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also evinced interest regarding this, Patil added.

The government is focused on taking the state on the trajectory of industrial growth. It has the objective of making Karnataka the hub for technology and manufacturing by adopting industry 5.0 standards, the minister said.

Patil’s invitation comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Musk during his ongoing state visit to the US.

20230623-190403

