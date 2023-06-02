An Indian-origin man in Singapore admitted to attacking a police officer in 2020 and leaving him with a bloody face, a media report said.

Nikhil M. Durgude, 25, pleaded guilty on Thursday to eight charges including one for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, The Straits Times reported.

Also charged with possessing cannabis and consuming methamphetamine, Nikhil is expected to be sentenced on June 16.

According to court documents, three officers, including Senior Staff Sergeant Chua Ming Cheng and Inspector Zheng Yiyang, went to a unit at City Suites in Balestier as part of a police operation on November 5, 2020.

They identified themselves as police to Nikhil and his accomplices, Prakash Mathivanan and Malani Naidu Prabhakar.

After a while, Prakash lunged at Staff Sergeant Chua, causing him to fall. He then hit the officer in the face and upper body, the report said.

When Inspector Zheng pointed his revolver at Prakash asking him to stop attacking, the latter grabbed his hands.

Before Chua could get up and assist Inspector Zheng, he was attacked by Nikhil, who punched and kicked him repeatedly. He fell again and Nikhil continued to assault Chua as he lay on the floor, The Straits Times reported.

“The accused did so to prevent Staff Sergeant Chua from assisting Inspector Zheng, and intending, therefore, to deter Chua from discharging his duty as such public servant,” the prosecution told the court

Nikhil stopped his attack on Chua when two other officers were led into the unit after some time.

The three men were arrested and taken to the Central Police Division headquarters where the authorities detected methamphetamine in Nikhil’s urine after tests.

Staff Sergeant Chua suffered a cut on the forehead and abrasions on his right elbow and left forearm, and was admitted to Singapore General Hospital for treatment.

For voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, Nikhil could be jailed for up to seven years, caned, or fined.

20230602-102805