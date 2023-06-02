ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ to release in India a day before US

NewsWire
0
0

Harrison Ford-starrer ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ will be released in India a day before its worlswide release, on June 29 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Disney Films India took to Instagram to make the announcement: “This is what you’ve been waiting for India! Brace yourselves for one last adventure of history’s greatest hero #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny hits the screens in India a day before worldwide release. Only in cinemas June 29 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Starring along with Harrison Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen. Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

The film stars Harrison Ford in his final portrayal of archaeologist Indiana Jones. It is directed by James Mangold.

20230602-121002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rasika Dugal to play Irene Adler in Indian adaptation of ‘Sherlock...

    Manasi Parekh excited for her upcoming film with Paresh Rawal

    Deceased Bengal TV actress’s live-in partner arrested

    ‘Macherla Niyojakavargam’ director acts against netizen for defamamation