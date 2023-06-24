One Army soldier was wounded after an infiltration bid was foiled by the forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch, officials said on Saturday.

The Army said it was an intelligence-driven operation that was jointly carried out by the Army and the police.

“Infiltration bid eliminated in Krishna Ghati sector, in which one soldier suffered gunshot wound and was evacuated,” the Army said.

“Three infiltrators running towards LCA engaged by own troops and seen falling down near LC,” it added.

20230624-204802