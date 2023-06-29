An international student faces several charges in connection with a multiple stabbing incident inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo at 3:35 pm yesterday.

Police say they have arrested 24-year-old Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, an international student who had been studying at the University. He has been charged with the Aggravated Assault (three counts), Assault with a Weapon (four counts), Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (two counts) and Mischief under $5,000.

Villalba-Aleman targeted a gender-studies class and investigators believe this was a hate-motivated incident related to gender expression and gender identity.

At the time, approximately 40 students were inside the classroom. Three people were stabbed during the attack, including the professor, a 38-year-old Kitchener female, and two students, a 20-year-old Waterloo female and a 19-year-old Waterloo male. All sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused was located by police within the building and arrested. He appeared in court for a bail hearing today.

The incident is being investigated by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit, Major Crime Unit, Investigative Services Division, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Unit, and Forensic Identification Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.