The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said the ground has been prepared for the reopening of the Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran.

Kanaani made the remarks on Monday at a weekly press conference in the Iranian capital Tehran, commenting on the latest developments in the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

He said based on the preliminary steps taken by a Saudi technical team that visited Iran in April, the Saudi embassy in Tehran and consulate general in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad will be reopened in the near future, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kanaani also added that in view of an invitation extended earlier by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the top Saudi diplomat will take a trip to Iran in the near future.

Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in April the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 in response to the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shia cleric.

