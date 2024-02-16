Israeli song calls for Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Mia Khalifa to be killed

Los Angeles, Feb 16 (IANS) Singer Dua Lipa, model Bella Hadid and former pornstar Mia Khalifa have received death threats in an Israeli song.

Named Ness Ve Stilla, the Israeli hip-hop duo called for the death of the stars on their song titled ‘Harbu Darbu’, which was actually released in December 2023.

The song, which now takes the top spot on Israel’s Mako chart, criticised celebrities who publicly showed support for Palestine. The rappers fired off an apparent kill list of people whom they hold accountable for the October 7 attack, reports aceshowbiz.com.

While Lipa and Hadid have yet to comment, Khalifa took to her X account to address the Hebrew track shortly after its release.

“Y’all that song calling for the IDF to kill me, Bella, and Dua is over a DRILL beat, they can’t even call for genocide in their own culture, they had to colonise something to get it to #1,” the former porn star wrote at the time.

Lipa, who is British-Albanian, and Bella, who is of Palestinian descent, have always been open with their support for Palestine in the Hamas-Israel conflict.

“I’ve been sent hundreds of death threats daily, my phone number has been leaked, and my family has felt to be in danger,” Bella wrote in October 2023.

She continued: “But I can not be silenced any longer. Fear is not an option. The people and children of Palestine, especially in Gaza, cannot afford our silence. We are not brave – they are.”

Mia, meanwhile, made headlines when she called Hamas “freedom fighters” on social media in the days after the Middle East war broke out.