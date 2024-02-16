Second arrest made in Mississauga carjacking that claimed the life of an Indian student last year

Mississauga (Feb 16) – Peel police have arrested a second person in connection with a violent carjacking last year that claimed the life of an Indian student who worked food delivery driver.

Last July of 2023, Gurvinder Nath, a 24-year-old Indian student from Brampton, was making a food delivery in the area of Britannia Road and Creditview Road, Mississauga. Upon arriving at the delivery address, he was confronted by unknown suspects who attempted to take his vehicle when a violent altercation occurred. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, leaving the him at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries.

Nath was transported to a trauma center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

On Thursday, February 15,investigators executed a search warrant at a Brampton residence, locating the second accused party and a firearm. A 21-year-old Brampton man, Jazaine Kerr has been charged with second degree murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Last November police charged a youth with second-degree murder in connection with the case.

This remains an active investigation; anyone with information or video footage (dashcam or otherwise) is urged to contact investigators in the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 3205. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.