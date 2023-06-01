ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Jack Ryan 4’ trailer traces convergence of drug cartel, terrorism

The trailer of the fourth and the final season of ‘Jack Ryan’ was unveiled recently. It shows the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy – both foreign and domestic.

As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. During the course of uncovering the corruption, Jack discovers a far-worse reality: the collusion of a drug cartel with a terrorist organisation.

The series stars John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, with Abbie Cornish returning as Cathy Mueller. Joining the cast this season are Michael Pena as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television, and executive produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, John Krasinski, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, and John Kelly.

The fourth season will drop on Prime Video on June 30 with two episodes premiering each Friday, leading up to the epic series finale on July 14.

20230601-143403

