Moldova presses for quicker EU accession ahead of European summit

The second European Political Community (EPC) summit on Thursday will be an opportunity to showcase Moldova’s readiness toward the European Union (EU) accession, Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu said.

“We need to be showing, proving, and explaining Moldova’s progress toward implementing the right standards and making the country fit for the membership,” he said at a press conference in Chisinau.

About 50 European heads of state and government, as well as EU leaders, will take part in the summit at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca on Thursday.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said at another press conference that the country is working hard on a daily basis to carry out reforms and meet the EU Commission’s conditions by improving the justice system and fighting corruption, among others.

Attending the press conference with Sandu, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new package of support measures to bring Moldova closer to the EU.

New measures include lowering the roaming charges between the EU and Moldova, providing 1.6 billion euros of additional economic support, and facilitating Moldova’s integration into the EU energy market.

The EU delegation to Moldova will also “significantly increase” the number of staff, according to von der Leyen.

The bloc also inaugurated a partnership mission in Moldova on Wednesday focusing on providing advice and support to strengthen the country’s internal security sector.

Moldova was granted EU candidate status in June 2022 but it could take years to gain an official membership.

