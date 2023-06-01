Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday met his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor in Cape Town, where both the leaders reviewed the progress of their bilateral strategic partnership.

Jaishankar arrived in South Africa earlier today, where he is participating in the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting, which is being held in Cape Town.

“A warm meeting with FM Naledi Pandor of South Africa. Thank her for hosting us in the Indo-Atlantic city of Cape Town. Reviewed the progress of our strategic partnership and agreed to commemorate the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic ties in a fitting manner. Exchanged views on BRICS, IBSA, G20 and UN where we have a strong tradition of cooperating closely,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

He also met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers meeting.

“Good to meet FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Cape Town this morning on BRICS FMM sidelines. Our discussions covered bilateral matters, BRICS, G20 and SCO,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar also had a meeting with Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Cape Town.

“So nice to see FM HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia. A productive exchange of views on the global situation. Look forward to advancing bilateral cooperation through the Strategic Partnership Council,” he tweeted.

Jaishankar will also call on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and participate in the “Friends of BRICS” ministers from other nations, during his three-day visit to that country.

