ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah & Roshan Mathew start shooting for ‘Ulajh’ in London

NewsWire
0
0

Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew have started shooting for ‘Ulajh’ in London.

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from the sets.

In the image, the film’s clapboard and her eyes can be seen.

Along with the picture, the actress wrote: “Ulajh”.

Gulshan and Roshan took to their Instagram story and shared the same picture.

The movie is about Indian Foreign Services (IFS) and the major portion of the shoot is expected to be done in various foreign locations.

The film, which is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, follows the journey of a young IFS officer, played by Janhvi, and the ups and downs that she goes through.

The film is being produced by Junglee Pictures, and also has Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Gulshan’s upcoming movie, ‘Guns & Gulaab’, which is a comedy crime thriller, is set in the 1990s. It also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu.

Janhvi will be seen in ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan. She also has ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ featuring Rajkummar Rao.

20230619-105605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut misses Irrfan Khan’s ‘humour’, ‘charm’ as an actor

    Ruffalo, Laurie join cast of World War II drama ‘All the...

    ‘Kantara’ star Rishab Shetty appeals for Film City in Bengaluru

    Swati Shah on playing a character of few words and determination