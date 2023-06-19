SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Australia name preliminary 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup squad

NewsWire
0
0

Australia national women’s football head coach Tony Gustavsson on Monday named a provisional squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Gustavsson announced a 29-player squad who will participate in the Matildas’ final preparations for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand before the squad is cut down to 23 in July.

The training camp will give some injured players an opportunity to prove their fitness before the final squad is named, a Xinhua report said.

Star players Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, Ellie Carpenter and Caitlin Foord are all in the squad following long club seasons in Europe.

“From the first day of our first training session in 2021, we said it would take 23 in 23 for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and everyone would have a role to play in that journey,” Gustavsson said.

“What we have seen is that it has actually taken more than 23 players to bring us to this moment, and for that reason I am thrilled to work with the players named in this provisional squad during the final phase of our preparation.

“I have been impressed by their full commitment at every step, and now we have the chance to fine tune and solidify our game plan ahead of a phenomenally exciting couple of weeks.”

The Matildas will open their World Cup campaign against Ireland in Sydney on July 20, before facing Nigeria on July 27 in Brisbane and Canada on July 31 in Melbourne.

Only the top two teams from eight groups will enter the round of 16, as this is the first time that women’s football’s biggest tournament will expand to a 32-team format.

China, having clinched the Asian Cup last year, are placed in Group D with England, Denmark and Haiti for the tournament, which will be held between July 20 to August 20.

Prior to the landmark tournament on home soil, Australia will face fifth-ranked France in a warm-up match on July 14.

20230619-104803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIFA World Cup: Neymar terms Brazil teammate Casemiro as ‘best midfielder’...

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC thrash NorthEast United 5-0

    ISL 2022-23: Rampant Mumbai City FC hammer Bengaluru FC 4-0

    Almiron guides Paraguay into Copa America quarterfinals